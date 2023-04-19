Glen Rock Commercial Building Hit By Vehicle For Third Time In Recent Years

The driver was shaken up and being evaluated after her BMW X3 SUV smacked head-on into the side of the building, which houses Suka Jewelry and Prominent Builders & Design on Rock Road, around noon April 19.

The parking lot where the crash occurred is listed for employees and customers only.

The impact was so hard that the airbags deployed.

Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving and Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this report.

