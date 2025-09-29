Four Indicted In Fair Lawn Home Invasion: Front Door Smashed, BMW, Jeep Stolen, AG Says

The indictment, announced by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Monday, Sept. 29, charges Daniel Chipelo, 21, of Mount Carmel, PA; Kasib Higgs, 20, of Old Bridge; John Duncan, 20, of Kearny; and Jason Cathcart, 22, of Kearny.

Records show that Chipelo, Higgs, and Cathcart have extensive criminal histories.

The burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 1, on Berdan Avenue. The homeowner told police he and his wife woke up to shattering glass. Within 14 seconds, their BMW X5M and Jeep Trackhawk were gone.

“I dropped the phone and ran outside after it,” the homeowner said. “They backed up, put it in drive, and tried to run me over.”

He dove out of the way, suffering lacerations to his knees and legs, officials said.

Fair Lawn Police responded to the scene and alerted the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force. Investigators said the defendants were later linked through surveillance, clothing, and cell phone data.

Chipelo, Higgs, and Duncan face counts of conspiracy, home invasion burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of movable property, and aggravated assault. All four are also charged with using a juvenile to commit a crime, while Cathcart faces additional counts of conspiracy and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

If convicted, the men face potential prison sentences ranging from five to 20 years.

