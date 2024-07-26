Video Shows Fire Ripping Through Fair Lawn Strip Mall, Destroying Zadies Kosher Bake Shop

The Fair Lawn Avenue bakery said the strip mall will be closed for an "undetermined" amount of on Friday morning, July 26, following the overnight blaze.

Flames can be seen on video below ripping through the roof of the strip mall at the Chandler Drive intersection.

According to News12 citing firefighters, the blaze is believed to have started at Green Dragon Asian Cuisine, however, the cause remains under investigation.

Other stores in the mini mall include a relatively new kosher restaurant, a dry cleaners, a barbershop, and more. All were reportedly damaged by the fire.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck for Zadies, a fourth-generation business.

In 2019, a sedan plowed through the bakery, closing the store for several months.

