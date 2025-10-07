Fair Lawn Police Nab One, Seek Second Suspect In $7K Check Fraud Attempt: Report

The incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 7, at the TD Bank branch in Fair Lawn, Loving reported.

Police said the second suspect fled the area in a white, four-door sedan before officers arrived. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Maple Avenue near Dunkin’ Donuts, according to Loving.

Fair Lawn patrol officers took one suspect into custody at the bank, while the second remains at large.

The Fair Lawn Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for details

