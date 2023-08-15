Overcast 78°

Fair Lawn Driver Hospitalized After Glen Rock Crash

A Fair Lawn motorist was hospitalized following a Tuesday morning crash in Glen Rock, authorities said.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Hillman Avenue and Woodvale Road near Prospect Street in Glen Rock shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Jerry DeMarco
The 38-year-old woman was driving a 2023 Toyota Camry that collided with a 2021 Chevy Tahoe driven by a 43-year-old Glen Rock woman at the intersection of Hillman Avenue and Woodvale Road near Prospect Street shortly before 10 a.m. Aug. 15, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The Camry driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the chief said.

A passenger in the Tahoe reported minor injuries but declined medical aid, he said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police are investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

