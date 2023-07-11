Fair Lawn Bank Robbed

The robber entered the Provident Bank at River Road and Hopper Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. July 11.

The initial word is that he was wearing a white cap and implied he had -- but didn't show -- a weapon.

He then fled along Hopper and got into a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of George Street near the John A. Forrest Elementary School, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

It was too soon to determine how much, if anything, the robber got, they said.

Officers had responded after receiving a call from the bank.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as three K-9 units searched the area and detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

The bank remained closed.

ANYONE who might have seen the robber or has surveillance video or information that can help police determine who and/or where the robber might be is asked to call the Fair Lawn PD: (201) 796.1400.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.