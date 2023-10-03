Elmwood Park Fugitive Wanted For Death Threats Captured By Glen Rock PD

Vijor Lowery “had made threats toward an individual who is employed at a business in the Central Business District as part of ongoing hostilities,” Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A warrant for Lowery’s arrest was issued on June 14, the chief said.

Glen Rock Officer Andrew Magro arrested Lowery last Wednesday, Sept. 27, assisted by Sgt. Bryan Scott and Officer Nick Onove, he said.

He was charged with harassment and making terroristic threats and sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order his release the next day, records show.

