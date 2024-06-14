DWI Driver Nabbed By Fair Lawn Police After Miles-Long Stretch Of Hit-And-Runs

It began when a pickup truck was rear-ended by a Honda Accord with a temporary New Jersey license tag on the highway shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, officers said.

The pickup driver called police while following the sedan from a safe distance, recording video along what became a miles-long route, they said.

The Accord driver kept going after taking down a street sign and hitting a fire hydrant at Morlot Avenue and Essex Place in Fair Lawn.

Fair Lawn police seized the driver more than two miles up the road at Heights Avenue and Harristown Road. One of their vehicles was struck along the way.

She was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test, witnesses said. Officers also found open alcohol containers in the car, they said.

No major injuries were reported.

New Jersey State Police responded to the arrest scene because the initial collision occurred on the interstate.

No further information was immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

