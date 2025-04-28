DWI Arrests Pile Up In Fair Lawn After BMW Crash, Slumped Driver, Hit-Run: Cops

On Friday, March 27, around 1:37 a.m., Patrol Officer Matthew Hearon responded to a crash on Route 208 North at Berdan Avenue. There, he arrested Kenneth R. Gibbs, 48, of Glen Rock after a roadside sobriety test, police said.

According to Fair Lawn police, Gibbs had been operating a 2023 BMW and struck the rear of a 2013 Volkswagen being driven by a 35-year-old man from Sacramento, CA. The driver complained of pain but refused medical attention.

Gibbs was charged with reckless driving, DWI, assault by auto, and driving while intoxicated, police said. He was released to a responsible adult.

On Saturday, April 5, around 3:26 p.m., Patrol Officer Vincent Messina found Olivia M. Susel, 35, of Astoria, NY, slumped over the steering wheel on 1st Street at Bellair Avenue, police said.

Susel failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested, authorities said. She was charged with DWI, possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving, and was released to a responsible adult.

On Saturday, April 26, around 10:29 p.m., Patrol Officer Luis Vasquez responded to Litchfield Lane for a motor vehicle crash and arrested Iryna V. Oliynyk, 57, of Fair Lawn after she failed a roadside sobriety test, police said.

Oliynyk was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, and failure to report an accident, authorities said. She was released to a responsible adult.

