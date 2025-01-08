Dumpster Fire: Blaze Erupts In Roll-Off Container Outside Glen Rock Home Under Construction

The fire broke out shortly after 11 a.m. on Concord Road, where a single-family home is under construction. Glen Rock Volunteer Fire Department firefighters successfully contained the blaze, preventing any damage to the nearby home, Loving said.

Firefighters from Hawthorne Fire Department's Engine Company #4 and Truck Company #2 assisted Glen Rock FD with fire suppression efforts. Glen Rock Police Department also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed. Photos shared by the Loving captured the intense flames and the swift response from firefighters.

