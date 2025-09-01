Dumont Man Charged With Strangulation, Threats In Glen Rock Assault: Police

The woman reported the incident to Fair Lawn Police at 3:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, saying she was assaulted on Aug. 16 by a 19-year-old man, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Officers determined the incident occurred just outside the borough at a shopping center on the 800 block of Prospect Street in Glen Rock, according to the chief.

A joint investigation by the Fair Lawn and Glen Rock Police Departments, with help from Dumont Police, led to the arrest of Thomas L. Godlewski, according to Ackermann. He was charged with aggravated assault/strangulation, terroristic threats, criminal coercion, and recklessly causing bodily injury, the chief said.

Godlewski was taken into custody by Dumont Police, transported to Glen Rock Police Headquarters for processing, and then brought to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.