DUI Driver, 27, Slams Car Into Telephone Pole In Fair Lawn: Police

Police Officer Vincent Messina responded to the scene at the corner of Fair Lawn and Parmelee avenues around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, after receiving reports of a single-car crash, police said.

The driver, identified as Luis A. Gamarroarrego, failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Photos from the scene by Kyle Mazza of UNF News show a Chevrolet sedan slammed into the pole, and officers escorting Gamarroarrego into headquarters.

Gamarroarrego was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, failure to observe a traffic lane, and failure to inspect a motor vehicle, police said. He was later released to a responsible adult, according to law enforcement.

