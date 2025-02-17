Fair 33°

DUI Driver, 27, Slams Car Into Telephone Pole In Fair Lawn: Police

A 27-year-old Fair Lawn man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his car into a telephone pole over the weekend, authorities said.

Luis&nbsp;Gamarroarrego was cited for DUI after a weekend crash, police said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Gamarroarrego's vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Police Officer Vincent Messina responded to the scene at the corner of Fair Lawn and Parmelee avenues around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, after receiving reports of a single-car crash, police said. 

The driver, identified as Luis A. Gamarroarrego, failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Photos from the scene by Kyle Mazza of UNF News show a Chevrolet sedan slammed into the pole, and officers escorting Gamarroarrego into headquarters.

Gamarroarrego was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, failure to observe a traffic lane, and failure to inspect a motor vehicle, police said. He was later released to a responsible adult, according to law enforcement.

