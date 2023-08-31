Civilian Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Fair Lawn

The man was struck by an NJ Transit train in the area of Fair Lawn Avenue and Pollit Drive just west of the Radburn station shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Witnesses said it appeared he ran in front of the train, although it wasn't immediately clear whether he was trying to get to the other side or not.

An identification couldn't immediately be made, responders at the scene said.

Fair Lawn Avenue remained closed temporarily as NJ Transit police began their investigation.

Trains were subject to half-hour delays, said NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Kyalo Mulumba.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 300 passengers and crew on board, Mulumba said.

The Bergen Line Train No. 1171 left Hoboken at 6:23 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Suffern at 7:22 p.m., he said.

