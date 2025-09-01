Citizens Help Glen Rock Cop Tackle Suspected CVS Thief: Police

The Rock Road store’s manager reported the theft at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to Ackermann. A man later identified as Michael Hand, 33, of Highland Lakes, had taken $244 worth of deodorant, body wash, eye drops, a hair cutting kit, and candy, then fled, Ackermann said.

Officer Andrew Magro responded and was aided by several citizens who pointed out the fleeing suspect, according to Ackermann. The Hand ran from the officer, who pursued him on foot and tackled him on Rodney Street. The stolen merchandise was recovered, Ackermann said.

Hand was charged with fourth-degree shoplifting, third-degree resisting arrest, and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance (clozapine), Ackermann said. He was processed at Glen Rock Police Headquarters and taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack.

