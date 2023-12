Their tickets, one sold in Fair Lawn and the other sold in Edgewater, matched four of the five numbers as well as the red Powerball, winning $50,000 in the drawing held on Monday, Dec. 25.

The tickets were sold at 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn and a LukOil in Edgewater. The winning numbers were 05, 12, 20, 24, and 29. The Power Ball was 04.

