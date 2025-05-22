Car Flees After Being Smashed By NJ Transit Train In Fair Lawn (Photos)

The crash happened late Thursday afternoon at the Fair Lawn Avenue railroad crossing at approximately 5:30 p.m., rail officials said.

The Honda Civic sustained heavy rear-end damage after being hit by the train which was not in passenger service, an NJT spokesperson said.

The car's bumper and trunk lid were found in the roadway, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said. Officers later reached the driver by phone, according to Loving.

The driver told police they were uninjured and traveling southbound on the Garden State Parkway toward their home in Edison, Loving added.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation and were expected to send a patrol unit to follow up at the driver’s residence, according to Loving.

No injuries were reported by the train crew, and there was no on-scene information about passengers aboard the train.

The crash caused a 30-minute delay on the Bergen County Line, NJ Transit said on its website. Fair Lawn police were the first to arrive and assisted NJ Transit police at the scene.

Click here for more photos from Boyd A. Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.