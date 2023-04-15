Contact Us
Upscale Steakhouse Replacing Shuttered Route 4 River Palm Terrace

Cecilia Levine
Frank and Patriot are bringing RP Prime to Route 4.
Frank and Patriot are bringing RP Prime to Route 4. Photo Credit: RP Prime/River Palm Terrace Fair Lawn Facebook

The owners of a Bergen County steakhouse will be taking over the space long occupied by the River Palm Terrace, which quietly closed its doors after several years on Route 4.

RP Prime, located in Mahwah, will be opening its second location at the shuttered Fair Lawn River Palm Terrace, at 41-11 Route 4 in May, the owners announced on social media.

The River Palm Terrace's Edgewater location remains open for business.

