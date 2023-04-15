Upscale Steakhouse Replacing Shuttered Route 4 River Palm Terrace

The owners of a Bergen County steakhouse will be taking over the space long occupied by the River Palm Terrace, which quietly closed its doors after several years on Route 4.

RP Prime, located in Mahwah, will be opening its second location at the shuttered Fair Lawn River Palm Terrace, at 41-11 Route 4 in May, the owners announced on social media.

The River Palm Terrace's Edgewater location remains open for business.

