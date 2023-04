Borough police and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the crash outside a cluster of office buildings at 20th Street and Fair Lawn Avenue around 9:30 a.m., April 19.

The cab of the truck from Paterson had slammed into the rear passenger side of a Nissan Rogue.

Tow trucks were called for both.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

