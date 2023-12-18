Beginning Driver, 16, Rolls SUV In Glen Rock Pinball Crash

Her father told police she was out practicing with him when she made a right too wide off Maple Avenue and their Honda CR-V struck a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Rodney Street shortly before noon Saturday, Dec. 16, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

At that point, “she panicked, overcompensated, lost control of the vehicle, hit a tree and the vehicle rolled over,” the chief said the dad reported.

He and the other driver were fine, but a Glen Rock EMS ambulance took his daughter to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the chief said.

Glen Rock firefighters and members of Hawthorne Rescue assisted at the scene, he said.

A hydraulic lift tow truck righted the vehicle and removed it from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

