Arrest Made In Major Thefts From Glen Rock's Francesca Pizza, Police Say

Natisha R. Award, of Cliffside Park, stole cash from the business's safe and forged checks associated with the pizzeria, which she then cashed, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Awad is charged with third-degree theft, two counts of forgery for check fraud, and two counts of theft by deception. Upwards of $6,000 was allegedly stolen.

Awad was arrested by Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Detective Lucas Doney. She was processed at Glen Rock Police Headquarters without incident and released on her own recognizance. Awad is scheduled to appear before Central Judicial Processing at the Superior Court in Hackensack, on Feb. 21.

The owner of Francesca’s, Sal Reina, had previously addressed the situation in a statement posted last month, thanking the community for its support.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your incredible support during this challenging time,” Reina wrote. “As many of you may have seen in the news or heard, we recently experienced an unfortunate incident involving theft from our safe from a now former team member.

“We want to assure you that we are okay, and our team has been handling this situation with the utmost attention. I refuse to let one bad apple dictate, change, or manipulate the beautiful work mentality and environment we’ve taken almost 17 years to build—and we won’t. We still do and will always have the most incredible Francesca Family of team members."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.