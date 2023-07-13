Amazon Deliveryman Struck By 74-Year-Old Driver On Prime Day

A 74-year-old Paterson resident was driving the 2013 Honda Civic that struck the 27-year-old worker from Sussex on quiet Pomona Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The victim, who was wearing a safety vest, sustained a head injury and some scrapes, the sergeant said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson by the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Macys said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

