6.5-Acre Fair Lawn Shopping Center Anchored By Vacant ShopRite Sells For $14M

The River Road Shopping Center, located at 17-17 to 17-70 River Road, was sold by TFE Properties, JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday, July 15. The property sold for $14 million.

The 6.45-acre property includes 92,523 square feet of retail space across three buildings. Tenants include Sherwin-Williams and Walgreens, as well as a vacant former ShopRite with covered parking, officials said.

JLL said the site has redevelopment potential, calling it a “value-add neighborhood center” in a “densely populated and affluent” part of Bergen County. The property offers easy access to Routes 208, 4, 17, and Interstate 80.

JLL also handled the previous sale in August 2024, making this transaction the second in less than a year.

“We’re thrilled to have assisted TFE Properties with the successful completion of their value-add strategy in less than one year from acquiring the property,” said JLL Senior Managing Director Kevin O’Hearn. “With the lack of retail development in the region, combined with the exceptionally strong user demand, opportunistic investors are poised to do very well in this market.”

The renewed development plans for the property have not yet been announced.

