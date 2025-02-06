Light Freezing Rain Fog/Mist 33°

$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Fair Lawn

A New Jersey Lottery player in Bergen County just struck it big, winning a $1,065,447 jackpot in the Wednesday night, Feb. 5 Jersey Cash 5 drawing, officials announced.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
The winning ticket was sold at Fair Lawn News Shop on Fair Lawn Avenue.

The winning numbers were 02, 03, 10, 11, and 30, with an Xtra of 2 and Bullseye of 02. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Seventy-seven other players matched four numbers with the Bullseye, each scoring $500.

Meanwhile, a Monmouth County player won $50,000 in the Powerball Double Play drawing after purchasing their ticket at Main Street Deli & Grocery in Keansburg. That ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Power Ball.

No one hit the main Powerball jackpot, which has now surged to $133 million.

