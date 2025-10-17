Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

10 Firefighters Hospitalized By Chemical Fumes In Route 208 Rollover Crash

Ten firefighters were hospitalized after being overcome by chemical fumes while responding to a rollover crash Thursday night, Oct. 16, on Route 208 in Fair Lawn, according to incident reporter Boyd A. Loving.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The northbound crash involved two vehicles, including a Dodge minivan that rolled over on the highway, Loving said. One person was trapped in the wreckage and was freed by firefighters from Glen Rock, Hawthorne, and Fair Lawn using hydraulic rescue tools, Loving reported.

Ambulances took multiple victims from the crashed vehicles to Hackensack University Medical Center’s main campus, Loving said. Ten firefighters who responded to the scene were also transported to local hospitals after being overcome by fumes from unknown chemicals being transported in the overturned vehicle, Loving reported.

Following the initial crash, several chain-reaction collisions occurred on Route 208 northbound, Loving said. Multiple tow trucks were seen removing damaged vehicles from the highway, Loving reported.

Because of the nature of the injuries and possible driver impairment, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was requested at the scene by Fair Lawn Police, Loving said. Officers from Glen Rock Police also assisted at the crash site, Loving reported.

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for details.

