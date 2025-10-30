1 Injured In School Bus, SUV Crash During Rainstorm In Glen Rock

It happened at the intersection of Highland Road and Rock Road, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said.

An adult female passenger involved in the crash sustained a non-life-threatening head injury and was transported by Glen Rock EMS to Hackensack University Medical Center, Loving said.

Glen Rock police responded to provide traffic control and are investigating the incident.

Patrol officers at the scene did not say whether any students were aboard the bus when it collided with the Jeep. However, one parent was observed arriving at the crash site and rushing into the bus shortly after the crash occurred, according to Loving.

