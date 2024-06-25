Would-Be Burglars Scared Off By Barking Dog Arrested, Nutley Police Say

At 5:15 a.m., burglars driving a four-door gray Hyundai attempted to enter a window into a residence at Conover Avenue, Nutley police said. The burglars were scared off by a barking dog, police said.

The same burglars attempted entry into a Plymouth Road residence when an alarm sounded, police said.

Officers were able to quickly identify the vehicle and apprehended two juvenile suspects in Newark, police said. An adult suspect fled on foot but was later identified and apprehended, police said.

All three were charged with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools, police said. Police are investigating to determine if the suspects were involved in other burglaries in the area, officers said.

