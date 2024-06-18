Partly Cloudy 88°

Woman Whose 5-Year-Old Killed 4-Year-Old Convicted In Separate Newark Murder Case

A 30-year-old Newark woman whose 5-year-old son shot and killed his 4-year-old brother, has been convicted in the 2022 murder of a man, authorities said.

Itiyanah Spruill

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Itiyanah Spruill was convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Lance Sally, Jr. in Nov. 2022, following a two-week trial, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

Spruill lured Sally to the location where he was shot by an unidentified individual and drove the vehicle used in the homicide, Stephens said. She faces a sentence of 30 years to life in prison when she is sentenced in September.

Spruill was previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child in the death of her 4-year-old son. Her 5-year-old son used Spruill's gun in the shooting.

