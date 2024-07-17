Overcast 80°

Woman Shot, Suspects Apprehended After Pursuit: Police

A woman was shot and four suspects were apprehended in Newark on the morning of Tuesday, July 16, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

At 10:01 a.m., police observed two men exiting a stolen vehicle at S. 10th Street and South Orange Avenue,  Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The two men proceeded to fire weapons, striking a woman, Fragé said. The woman was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Fragé said.

The two men fled the scene and police initiated a pursuit, Fragé said. The driver and three passengers exited the vehicle at Central Avenue and South 11th Street and were apprehended, Fragé said.  Three firearms were recovered, Fragé said.

The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

