Woman Robbed, Dragged Into Street: Newark PD

At 6:10 a.m., a woman was walking on Ferry Street near Union Street when she was approached by a Black man who snatched her purse, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

While in the process of removing her purse, the woman was dragged into the street by the suspect where she fell and was injured, Fragé said. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, Fragé said.

A second suspect pointed a handgun at a witness who attempted to intervene, Fragé said. Both suspects fled into a black Mazda SUV at Ferry Street and Union Street, Fragé said.

The first suspect is described as thin with a dark complexion. He wore a black sweat jacket, pants, and black and white sneakers Fragé said.. The second suspect is also described as a thin, Black man with a dark complexion, wearing white sneakers, blue shorts with pants underneath, and a black hooded sweatshirt Fragé said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of either of these suspects is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.