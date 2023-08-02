Woman Killed By Garbage Truck While Lying On Ground In Newark

Vitina Stern was lying on the ground on the 100 block of Clinton Avenue while the trust was emptying a dumpster around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Stern was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:23 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

