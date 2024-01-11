At 12:39 p.m., Damian Osborne was driving a 2004 Buick Century on the I-70 Turnpike in Leavenworth County, near Kansas City, when his vehicle "for unknown reason" left the roadway to the left and collided with the sign pillar, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Osborne, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Last year, Osborne released a music video for his song "Remember," where he rapped about growing up in the "Dirty Jersey." He was en route to Los Angeles at the time of his death, his producer and engineer Augy wrote on Instagram.

"I'm...shattered," Augy said. "Damian was like a brother to me. I been on and off crying since I heard about this."

Augy said Osborne always had a smile on his face and was extremely caring to the people he loved.

'Damo was one of the best humans I've met and I'm gonna miss you so much dawg," Augy said. "Music was huge to him. One of the hardest things about this for me is that he won't get to share his music with the world anymore."

A posthumously released album is in the works, with all royalties going to his family, Augy said.

"You deserved better," Augy said. "I hate that you're not here."

