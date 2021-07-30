Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Breaking News: Suspected Tornado Rips Through Jersey Shore Town
Weather

Tornado Touched Down In North Jersey, NWS Confirms

Cecilia Levine
Tornado's path in Essex County.
Tornado's path in Essex County. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A tornado touched down in North Jersey during Thursday's storm, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The EF-0 twister had maximum winds of 65 mph, was 50 yards wide and touched down just before 6 p.m. in Essex County.

The tornado was on the ground for less than half a mile, downing large trees and damaging one home in its path in Verona.

Several other twisters were confirmed in Ocean and Mercer counties, and Bucks County, PA.

