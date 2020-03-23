So Much For Snow: Expert Expects Rain, Rain And More Rain

Snow lovers “were likely looking out the window and counting the flakes" Monday morning, meteorologist Joe Cioffi. All melted quickly in most areas, except in higher elevations to the northwest, he said.

From here, most of New Jersey can expert a raw, cold day, with temperatures holding mostly in the mid-30s and, in some spots, the lower 40s, Cioffi said in his latest forecast .

Winter storm warnings remained in place for the Catskills and Berkshires, northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Even in areas that get some snow, “it will be changing to rain, anyway,” Cioffi said.

“More rains are developing to the southwest that will be pushing in [Monday] afternoon into this evening,” he said.

Three-quarters of an in inch to an inch is likely, he said.

“Tuesday we will see sunshine breaking out at least for awhile and then clouds will arrive,” Cioffi said. “Temperatures will reach up into the 50s.”

Reliable forecasts never extend that much further, but Cioffi suggested rain and possibly wet snow in some areas, with temperatures matching Monday’s.

More showers are possible Friday and into the weekend, he said.

For reliable weather info, go to: Meteorologist Joe Cioffi Weather Updates

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.