Man Confronts Pair Who Removed Fliers For Montclair Israeli Hostage Vigil In Viral Video

Video of a man confronting a pair who he says removed signs broadcasting a vigil for Israelis being held hostage by Hamas in Montclair is receiving national attention.

Cecilia Levine
The 4-minute and 17-second clip was shared by StopAntisemitism on Twitter Saturday, Nov. 4, where it had garnered 5.4 million views.

The two individuals are seen eating bagels outside of a Montclair cafe when the man comes over and begins filming.

"So, why are you taking that down for?" he asks from behind the camera.

"Because it doesn't need to be there," one says. "Please don't film me."

"F— off," both individuals tell the man.

"Dude, I don't want to be on the internet. Please don't film me."

The fliers were advertising the Sunday, Nov. 5 "Bring Them Home" vigil, to honor the 240 Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas since the Oct. 7 attacks that left 1,400 Israeli civilians dead.

The man continues to film the pair and repeatedly asks why they removed the signs, until they decide to get up and leave. 

Daily Voice has reached out to Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller for comment.

