Viral Video Shows Chris Brown Stuck Dangling In Mid-Air Before Rescue At Newark Concert

Video shared to social media shows R&B artist Chris Brown required rescuing at a recent New Jersey concert when he became stuck, suspended in mid-air on Wednesday, June 12.

Terriem89, the TikToker who shared the clip with 2.7M views said Brown, 35, had been hanging for "a long a— time" during a show at the Prudential Center before his crew realized he was stuck.

A separate clip with more than 3M views shared by the same user suggests Brown had been trying to signal that he was stuck during his performance of "Under the Influence."

Chris Breezy remained professional, continuing to sing despite the hitch.

"He handled it SO professionally," one commenter said.

"Chris Brown is the most gangster R&B singer I ever seen," another added.

The show was part of Brown's 11:11 tour, which continues Sunday, June 16 in Brooklyn at the Barclay's Center.

