Video Captures $120 Dior Purse Heist At Short Hills Mall

In a brazen robbery caught on film, four men stole 25 purses from the Mall at Short Hills on Monday, May 15, authorities said.

Video captures the masked men making off with $125,000 in purses from Dior at the Short Hills Mall.
Video captures the masked men making off with $125,000 in purses from Dior at the Short Hills Mall. Photo Credit: w00yeng Instagram
Sam Barron

The four men were wearing dark clothing and masks when they entered the store and began pulling handbags off the wall while employees ran to a back room for safety and called for help, police said. 

By the time police arrived, the thieves had fled in a black SUV.

It was all captured in a video posted to Instagram by Katrina Fongwoo. The clip had been viewed more than 7,000 times as of Thursday morning, May 18.

The 25 Dior purses were valued at $120,000, police said. Police are continuing to investigate. 

