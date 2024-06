Victim ID'd In Fatal Newark Shooting In Park: Prosecutor

At 9 p.m., Newark police responded to Boys Park at Sussex Avenue and Duryea Street and located Raymeer Tarver suffering from gunshot wounds near a basketball court in the park, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

Tarver was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Frage said. The investigation is active and ongoing, Stephens and Frage said.

