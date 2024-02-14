Verona Home Invasion: 2nd Suspect Nabbed In PA, Police Say

On Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m., two suspects, Christopher Lassiter, a 30-year-old Newark resident and Hamid Travis, 31, burglarized a home on Wayland Drive, Verona police said on Facebook. Upon entering the phone, they proceeded to ransack it, taking numerous items, police said.

Neighbors shared their home camera footage allowing police to identify the suspects, who were seen attempting to sell the victim's jewelry in a neighboring county, police said. ‌

Lassiter was arrested last month, while Travis was apprehended after coming into contact with police in Scranton, who discovered the active warrant out of Verona, police said. Verona detectives submitted extradition paperwork to the Essex County Prosecutors Office who authorized him to be transported back to the Garden State, police said.

Travis was remanded to the Lackawanna County Jail in Scranton, where he is awaiting transport back to the Essex County Correctional Facility. Lassiter and Travis both face charges of burglary, theft, fencing and conspiracy, police said.

