Verona First Responders Extract Cardiac Patient Through Basement Vault Door: Police

At 11:20 a.m., police, rescue, fire along with the Department of Public Works and first responders from Montclair and Atlantic responded to a cardiac related medical emergency inside the basement of a building at Bloomfield Avenue and Fairfield Avenue, officers said.

Upon arrival, first responders realized the only way to get him out was through a sidewalk basement vault door, officers said.

"This required a unified and coordinated effort between all agencies at the scene to perform a technical rescue," Verona Police said on Facebook.

After extraction, the patient was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Police did not disclose their condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.