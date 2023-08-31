United Flight Attendants Picket At Newark Airport: 'Our Job Is Not To Run This Airline'

Angered at not getting a new contract, flight attendants representing the Association of Flight Attendants union are picketing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 31, one of many picketing events the group is holding at airports throughout the country and overseas.

A picket line is also being held at LaGuardia Airport.

"We will not allow management to define our airline as “united” for the public or continue to allow them to make our lives chaos for their incompetence and refusal to invest in the fixes necessary and the contract we have earned," the union said.

"Our job is not to run this airline. But management has proved incapable of resolving the operational issues they create. We will spell out for them point by point how to run a successful airline — and stay on them until they get it right."

In a statement, United Airlines said all flights will continue to operate as scheduled.

