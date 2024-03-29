Two Newark Teens Shot Near High School: Authorities

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were the victims of the shooting, Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The two teenagers were transported to University Hospital in Newark, authorities said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said his office was coordinating with law enforcement.

"Every student deserves to be safe at school," Murphy said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

