Partly Cloudy 46°

SHARE

Two Newark Teens Shot Near High School: Authorities

Two Newark teenagers were shot near West Side High School on Tuesday, March 26, authorities said.

West Side High School

West Side High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were the victims of the shooting, Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The two teenagers were transported to University Hospital in Newark, authorities said. 

Gov. Phil Murphy said his office was coordinating with law enforcement.

"Every student deserves to be safe at school," Murphy said. 

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.  Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE