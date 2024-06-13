Two Juveniles Arrested After Men Shot With BB Guns: Montclair Police

Two men were standing outside The Meat Locker on Park Street when they were struck by BB's from a pellet gun that were fired from a passing vehicle, Montclair police said. One man was struck in the nose while the other was struck in the neck, police said. Both men refused medical attention.

Two boys were stopped on Chestnut Street and found to be in possession of the pellet guns, police said. The men were unable to make identification of the suspects, police said.

The boys were transported to police headquarters and released to a parent, police said. Charges are pending, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.