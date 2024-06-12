Two Injured In Four-Car Crash: Newark PD

At 10:59 a.m., police responded to a four-car crash at Lyons Avenue and Leslie Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.. Two people were transported to a nearby hospital for complaints of pain, Fragé said.

One of the vehicles in the crash was parked and pushed against the closed gate of an unoccupied commercial property, Fragé said. All drivers remained on scene and the crash remains under investigation, Fragé said.

