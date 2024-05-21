Mostly Cloudy 63°

Two Cars Taken After Montclair Home Break-In: Police

Two vehicles were stolen after burglars ransacked a home in Montclair on Thursday, May 16 police.

Montclair Police Department

Montclair Police Department

Photo Credit: Montclair Police Department
Sam Barron

Officers responded to a home on Woodmont Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle and found a silver Range Rover parked in the middle of the road, running and unoccupied, Montclair police said.

Police determined the Range Rover had been stolen from Clifton and began searching the neighborhood, finding a home with its windows pried open, officers said. Police spoke with homeowners who confirmed their home had been burglarized, officers said.

The suspects entered through a first-floor window and found the keys to their 2023 BMW and 2019 Acura, fleeing the scene in their two vehicles and leaving the Range Rover behind, police said. 

