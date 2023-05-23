Triple Shooting Kills Irvington Woman In Newark

Police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of 18th Avenue and found Latoya Miller-Kone suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. She was transported to University Hospital where she was soon pronounced dead, Stephens II and Fragé said.

Two other shooting victims, a man from East Orange and a woman from Newark were treated at the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Stephens II and Fragé said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating and no arrests have been made, Stephens II and Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.