Trio Sentenced For Staking Out, Killing East Orange Victim: Prosecutor

Anthony Hagans, a 35-year-old Irvington resident and Clarence Johnson, a 38-year-old East Orange were sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter and unlawful possession of a handgun while their trial was ongoing, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

On April 13, 2020, Hagans and Johnson staked out Watford's apartment until he left to go visit his mother, Stephens said. As Watford was walking down the street, Hagans followed him in his vehicle and shot Watford numerous times. A second vehicle pulled up near Watford and Johnson proceeded to get out of the vehicle and shoot Watford in in the head, Stephens said.

Shaquan Adams, a 32-year-old Irvington resident, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring with his co-defendants to kill Watford, including driving Johnson to the scene, Stephens said.

This is Hagans’ fourth felony conviction, having previously been convicted for drug distribution, unlawful possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault. This is Johnson’s fourth felony conviction, having previously been convicted of two armed robberies and drug distribution. This was Adams’ second felony conviction, having previously been convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon.

