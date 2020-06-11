Disabled Tractor Trailer Causes Miles-Long Backup On NJ Turnpike In Newark

Traffic backed up on the southbound side of the NJ Turnpike in Newark when a tractor trailer apparently split in half and spilled its content across the highway Thursday evening, initial reports say.

The incident happened in the outer lanes north of 13A near Newark Airport around 5:45 p.m., 511nj.org reports. Crews were on scene cleaning as of 7 p.m.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

