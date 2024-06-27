Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 24/JFK Parkway In Millburn

Up to 25 minute delays were reported following the accident in the westbound lanes near Exit 7, around 8:45 a.m., the DOT said.
Major delays were being reported along Route 24/JFK Parkway Thursday, June 27 due to an overturned tractor trailer, the NJDOT was reporting.
