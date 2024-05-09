Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Tops Diner Best Brunch

There might not be any open tables after this.

Tops Diner has been crowned one of the best brunch spots in America by OpenTable.

 Photo Credit: @thetopsdiner Instagram
Sam Barron

Tops Diner in East Newark was named one of the 100 best brunch spots in America by the reservation website, OpenTableIt was the only restaurant from the Garden State to make the list.

The diner is an institution in East Newark, having been established in 1942.

"Our focus has always been to serve what our customers want, exactly when and how they want it," the restaurant wrote at OpenTable. "As the American dining culture shifts, we recognize we must strive to recreate the 1920’s renaissance that birthed the diner as we know it today, all the while preserving the historical and cultural identity that made Tops Diner the model all others hope to emulate."

Reviewers seem to agree, giving Top Diner a 4.8 rating at OpenTable.

"Tops diner is 10/10 in all aspects," one patron wrote. "Food was AMAZING, the servers are truly helpful and kind. I always love coming here."

"Tops is always a 10/10!" another patron wrote. "It’s the best diner in Jersey!"

Click here for the full list from OpenTable.

