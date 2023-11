At 5:10 a.m., Belleville police were notified of a vehicle stuck on a flooded roadway near 525 Main St, officers said.

Police found a 2014 Dodge Durango with three occupants inside and along with the fire department, were able to safely remove the occupants, officers said. The vehicle was subsequently towed, police said.

The roadway was eventually reopened, police said.

